Early Tuesday crash in Pickens County kills man from Millport

A single-vehicle crash in Pickens County early Tuesday has claimed the life of a man from Millport.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Pickens County Road 74, about 10 miles east of the Mississippi state line.

Trent F. Graham, 35, was fatally injured when the sedan he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree. Graham, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.