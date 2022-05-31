Early Monday crash kills 1 in Tuscaloosa

fatal crash, wreck (cropped)

A single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County just before 2 a.m. Monday claimed the life of a man from Tuscaloosa.

The wreck happened on Watermelon Road, about 5 miles north of Northport.

Ramone A. Hardy, 29, was fatally injured when the sedan he was driving left the road, hit a utility pole and overturned. Hardy, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.