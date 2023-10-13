Early kickoff has business owners prepping for early crowds

homecoming parade

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Nick Balenger

Homecoming is a time for fans to come together and celebrate through festivities and friendship. But this year’s game is forcing fans to get out earlier.

Hotel Capstone is a popular destination for out-of-town fans, and managers there still expect a full house.

“Football weekends are non-refundable, not cancelable. So people really have to be here for the weekends. They can transfer their rooms but they just can’t cancel their rooms,” said Hotel Capstone Director of Sales Annette Smallwood. “Homecoming, kind of wish it wasn’t an 11:00 game, but people will be up bright and early to be out and watch the parade.”

Buffalo Phil’s and Innisfree are synonymous with the Alabama gameday experience, and they’re ready to open up bright and early to a large crowd.

“On an early morning like this it’s gonna be 9:00 am we open up. We expect to have a big crowd out already waiting to get in. Everyone in town knows this is the place to be, so we’re looking forward to a really busy day,” said Buffalo Phil’s assistant manager McCain Arnold.

Some bartenders are mentally preparing for the long day.

“It’s really hard because especially if you’re working a double, we open a lot earlier so you’re open from basically 6:30 to 3:00 a.m.,” said Innisfree bartender Angelina Dowd.

Despite the early kickoff, it’s still homecoming. That means festivities like the parade, pep rally, and Walk of Champions are still here to draw crowds and get people excited. The homecoming parade is set to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, and the party gets started Friday night.