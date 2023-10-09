Duncanville Volunteer Fire Department searching for more help

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

The Duncanville Volunteer Fire Department is in desperate need of volunteers.

The department requires volunteers to help fight fires, but they also respond to medical calls in the area.

Volunteer firefighters, medical responders and office workers are needed, so even if you’re not interested in heading out on a call, the DVFD has something you can do.

The department has a weekly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the station, 11340 Monticello Drive in Duncanville.

Training opportunities are available.