Dry Weather Continues… Above Average Temperatures… Saturday PM Forecast Update

Happy Saturday, everyone! Hope you all had a great week. Our weather today has been just gorgeous across the region with lots of sunshine, light winds, and mild temperatures in the low 80s. Although this is warmer than normal, at least the humidity is remaining low to keep it feeling comfortable out there! You may have noticed an increase in high clouds this evening. These are coming from Hurricane Norma which is currently located at the southern tip of the Baja of California in western Mexico. This storm will weaken to a tropical storm tonight as it makes landfall, but the moisture from Norma are getting trapped in the upper levels of the atmosphere and using the sub-tropical jet stream to travel all the way into the southeastern U.S. We won’t notice an increase in humidity since the moisture will contribute mostly to just some high clouds that will drift through the region over the next few days. Sunday will be the cloudiest with more of a filtered sunshine, helping keep our daytime temperatures slightly cooler than today – in the upper 70s.

Heading into midweek, those clouds will break apart giving way to lots of sunshine come Tuesday onward. A pretty tranquil period of weather we have been having recently and this will continue into the upcoming week. Once again, there is no rain in the forecast which is going to just increase our rain deficit. Temperatures remain nearly steady the entire week but slightly warming with time. Our average high temperature today is 75° but becomes 72° by the end next week. Remember, our averages are decreasing each week due to the fact we are heading into the cool season. Each warm spell becomes less intense with time because it is simply more difficult for the atmosphere to warm into the 80s. However, this week will have no issue surpassing the 80° mark each day and you’ll notice the warming trend as well. We’re in the mid-80s by next weekend with overnight lows running around 10-15° above normal also. Morning lows will be back in the lower 60s with more humid air returning as we get into the end of next week. This will be due to a cold front that is forecast to move through the entire U.S. sometime around Halloween. The Oct 31 – Nov 6 period is when I’m watching for another push of cool air. We could be talking about frost if this front comes in as strong as some models show it right now. Something to monitor as we continue to move through this very boring, dry weather period. Have a great rest of your weekend!

Weekend Forecaster Jacob Woods

Twitter: @JacobWoodsWx

Facebook: @JacobWoods