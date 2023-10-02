Druid City Pride Fest offers welcoming space for celebrating who you are

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Peyton Newman

The Tuscaloosa community showed up and showed out on Sunday in support of the LGBTQ community at the eighth annual Druid City Pride Fest at Government Plaza.

The festival featured live music, performances, tents from local organizations and businesses, and activities suitable for the whole family.

Drag performer Jada Sin said participating in the event holds a special place in her heart.

“We have young people who don’t know there are people out there like them,” Sin said. “I was one of those people at one point in time and I found my tribe. And basically, what we’re trying to do is make sure that others don’t feel alone the way we felt alone. And people are safe here. This is home for us.”

Pride Fest attendee Meredith Guinn shared a similar sentiment, emphasizing that it’s important to make sure no one feels alone, no matter who or where they are.

“Like, it’s Alabama,” Guinn said. “You’re like, oh, I don’t know how many open spaces there are. But you can see how many shops and stuff in town or in the area are just so open and inclusive.”

One group that was there has a simple mission: Unconditional support that so many children and adults don’t get from their families. Free Mom Hugs‘ West Alabama chapter was there at Pride Fest, offering an ear to anyone in need alongside advice.

Volunteer Marie Holliday said it only takes one supporter to make a difference.

According to the Trevor Project, children and teens having someone offering support can lower suicide rates by 40%. Holliday said that’s what made her want to become a volunteer for Free Mom Hugs and an advocate for the community.

“People in the LGBTQ community who feel shunned by their friends or family, their churches, need to know that they’re loved just the way that they are,” Holliday said.

Organizers are already planning next fall’s event. While many groups around the country host pride events and celebrations in June for Pride Month, Druid City Pride hosts many of its events in October because it’s LGBT History Month and National Coming Out Day is Oct. 11.

To stay up to date on other pride events in the meantime, visit Druid City Pride right here.