Druid City Bicycle Club hosts annual Gobble-Cross

By: WVUA 23 Student Reporter Daniel Francis

Druid City Bicycle Club will host its 7th annual Gobble-Cross Sunday, Nov. 20 at Sokol Park.

Cyclo-cross is a sport where riders do laps around a multi-terrain track while avoiding obstacles. This course could be on pavement, dirt, grass or hills. There are also barriers where bikers have to get off their bikes to go around them.

There are several races from beginners to intermediate.

Nick Spradley is the president of the Druid City Bike Club. He said the race brings out many types of competitors.

“There are so many disciplines of it with the different types of terrains and the fact that you have to get off your bike at some points. The course attracts many types of cyclists,” said Spradley.

Spradley said the types of bikers range from “off-roading” to mountain bikers”.

Spradley went on to tell us about a point in the race that is a fan favorite.

“One of our favorite parts is an area we call Heckle Hill. We call it that because we make the cyclists go up the hill and down the hill. It’s just back and forth on this fairly steep hill. Then we have a place where spectators will be up there giving them a hard time, all in fun of course just heckling,” said Spradley.

The race is not just for fun. The organization raises money that goes to different organizations within the cycling community. One of these organizations is the Police Athletic League. The money helps buy bicycles for under-privileged children.

You can register online or in person until the day of the event.

