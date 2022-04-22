Druid City Arts Festival kicks off two-day event in May

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Druid City Arts Festival is back next month, offering a look at local artists from around West Alabama.

The free, two-day event is happening May 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa.

More than 60 local artists are signed up for the event, and there’s also a full music lineup, kids’ activities, educational demonstrations and concessions.

