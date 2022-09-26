Drueke, Huyhn are finally home

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh landed on American soil Friday morning, and returned to Alabama Saturday.

They had been held captive since June, when they were taken prisoner in Ukraine.

The two were among 10 people released as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia.

Several state leaders assisted the families in getting the men free, including U.S. Reps. Robert Aderholt and Terri Sewell.

“I think I speak on behalf of all Alabamians that we are grateful to the state department and to all of those that had something to do with their release from captivity,” said Sewell.



The men were released on Wednesday and since then they have been undergoing medical screenings and debriefings.