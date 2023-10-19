Drought is Getting Worse… New Drought Monitor Update

The latest US Drought Monitor was posted Thursday morning. Given our recent dry weather, the severe drought (D-2 classification) has been expanded to include most of north and a portion of central Alabama. While there was a rain event last week, rain amounts were not enough to reduce the long term dry weather or increase stream flow.

It is interesting to note that the rain deficit is less than 1 inch for the Tuscaloosa area. On most occasions when dealing with a drought, the deficit could surpass 15 inches. Given the wet weather during the spring and early summer, drought conditions did not begin to develop until September.

While a few showers are possible in spots Thursday night, widespread rain is not expected. Dry air returns to the area on Friday and over the weekend. I see no evidence of rain in the forecast through the end of next week. Long range models hint at rain potentially in 9 to 10 days, but confidence is low given data trends.

The bottom line… Dry weather will continue to increase for at least another week, perhaps longer. If you plan to burn outdoors, use extreme caution and have a water source nearby to be safe. According to the Alabama Forestry Commission, burn permits may be issued for areas north of Demopolis if you area a certified prescribed burn manager. Burn restrictions have been removed for areas to the south of Demopolis for now. Keep in mind, this is for people who plan to burn a larger section of land, not a small brush pile.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist