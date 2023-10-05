Drought Concerns Increasing Across Alabama

On Thursday, the new US Drought Monitor was released, and all of west Alabama has been added to a D-1 drought. A D-1 drought means that moderate drought conditions were ongoing. The classifications are D-1 (Moderate), D-2 (Severe), D-3 (Extreme), and D-4 (Exceptional).

In Alabama history, we have occasionally reached a D-4 drought in years with little rain over a period of months. The last D-4 drought in Alabama occurred in November of 2016. One of the worst droughts in recent history occurred in 2007, when nearly all of Alabama was in the Exceptional Drought.

A D-4 drought is currently ongoing across most of central and south Mississippi, where some areas haven’t received a significant rain in weeks.

I spoke with the Alabama Forestry commission, and they confirm the recent drought conditions are leading to a wildfire danger. Alabama has been placed under a fire alert, and outdoor burning is highly discouraged. This will not be lifted until a widespread soaking rain of several inches occurs.

The local forecast calls for a few isolated showers Thursday night and Friday, but the rain amounts will not be enough to bring any sort of drought relief.

There is a chance of a more beneficial rain towards the end of next week. We will update the forecast as we get closer to a potential drought relief.

