Drought and Wildfire Danger Continues!

The latest US Drought Monitor was issued Thursday morning. As expected, drought conditions have increased locally and spread across the area.

Given our recent dry weather, the severe drought (D-2 classification) has been expanded to include most of north and a portion of central Alabama. This includes cites near Aliceville to Brent to Helena and points north. To the south, a moderate drought is ongoing (D-1 classification).

It is interesting to note that the rain deficit is less than 2 inches for the Tuscaloosa area. On most occasions when dealing with a drought, the deficit could surpass 15 inches. Given the wet weather during the spring and early summer, drought conditions did not begin to develop until September.

While a few light showers are possible in spots on Monday, widespread rain is not expected. Dry air returns to the area on Tuesday and most of next week. I see no evidence of a widespread rain in the forecast through the end of next week.

A wildfire danger is increasing locally, due to low humidity, breezy conditions and extremely dry vegetation. The Alabama Forestry Commission is asking to use extreme caution or limit outdoor burning. The AFC is no longer issuing burn permits for areas near and north of Demopolis, including all of north Alabama. This is specifically for burning acreage of grass and timber. This does not include having a small fire in a fire pit or burn barrel.

The bottom line… Dry weather will continue to increase for at least another week, perhaps longer. If you plan to burn outdoors, use extreme caution and have a water source nearby to be safe.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist