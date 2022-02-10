Drivers license offices closing temporarily in April to facilitate upgrades

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Alabama’s drivers’ license system is getting a big upgrade in April, but offices will have to close for a week.

On Friday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a modernized driver license system that will provide improvements to residents and driver license personnel statewide.

“This new system will consolidate multiple legacy systems into one integrated, modern system to further protect our citizens’ data and enhance customer service,” said Ivey in a statement. “I am proud of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s dedication to complete this crucial and extensive task to positively impact all citizens.”

Driver License offices statewide will be closed April 18 and will reopen April 26.

Although offices will be closed, ALEA examiners will be available for Class D and CDL road skills tests.

Residents will have access to new online services thanks to this change. Once the new system goes live, ALEA will offer the following via its website: