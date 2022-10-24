Drivers be warned: I-20/59 overpass repairs begin Wednesday

If you travel on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County on the regular, you should be aware of some road work beginning Wednesday at Exit 86.

The Alabama Department of Transportation began repairing structural issues on the overpass at Covered Bridge Road earlier this month, and the interstate will be affected from Wednesday through mid-November.

Drivers traveling westbound are being encouraged to detour, said ALDOT West Central Region Public Information Officer John McWilliams.

“We are going to ask motorists to take I-20/59 and exit off at 216 or U.S. Highway 11 if you are traveling westbound,” McWilliams said. “The reason for that is we have emergency bridge work going on at Exit 86 and Covered Bridge Road.”

I-20/59’s westbound center and right lanes will be closed throughout the repairs, McWilliams said, and crews will be working around the clock to complete the project.