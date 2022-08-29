Driver charged with killing woman struck in parking lot

crime, handcuffs

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama say a woman killed by a car in the parking lot of a Walmart store was struck on purpose.

The Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post that evidence indicates a man pulled his car into a parking space and sat idling until Sherry Sain walked behind his vehicle, then accelerated in reverse until the vehicle struck her.

Police say Sain died outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market store, and the driver was arrested trying to flee.

Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson, who was booked into the Morgan County jail Thursday on a charge of murder.

The police department said investigators have found no connection between the victim and the driver who struck her.

