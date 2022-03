Drive-thru giveaway event will offer 12,000 pounds of free groceries

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Saint Paul Baptist Church and the Food Pantry ministry will host a city-wide free drive-thru food giveaway on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Food Pantry ministry is set to distribute 12,000 pounds of free groceries to those in need. Previous giveaways have resulted in feeding nearly 200 families with this amount.

The drive-thru giveaway will be held at 3501 Stillman Blvd.