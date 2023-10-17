Drinking too much? You’re far from alone, but help is available

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Avery Boyce

A study by County Health Rankings and Roadmaps suggests 17% of adults are excessive drinkers in Tuscaloosa, putting the city 2% below the national average.

Even though that’s a bit of good news, for those 17%, excessive drinking can correlate with mental wellness.

According to the University of Alabama’s Collegiate Recovery and Intervention Services, which helps students with substance abuse, consuming excess alcohol is how some cope with feelings of depression, anxiety, trauma or other life situations that might have caused a negative impact.

CRIS Program Specialist Vincent Wiggins said he has firsthand knowledge of how alcohol abuse makes things a whole lot worse, not better.

“I tried to drink throughout the day so I wouldn’t have to face the realities and things that were going on inside of my life,” Wiggins said. “I think a lot of times it makes it worse.”

Alcohol is a depressant, meaning it can intensify feelings of stress, anger or depression.

For Wiggins, who’s now eight years sober, drinking helped disguise the root problem of his issues, but he said he eventually realized alcohol was doing more harm than good.

Nowadays, Wiggins helps students and others in the community stay accountable when it comes to living a sober lifestyle.

If you think you or someone you love may have a problem with alcohol or another substance, help is available. University of Alabama students can get assistance through Collegiate Recovery and Intervention Services. If you’re not a UA student, talk to your doctor or a licensed therapist who can help you find resources or treatment.

If you have a loved with who has a problem with alcohol or another substance, groups like Al-Anon can help provide you with the tools to understand addiction and ensure you can make the best decisions for yourself and your family.