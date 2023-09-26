Drier Weather Ahead… Hot Temps… Tuesday PM Forecast Update

Good Tuesday afternoon! Today has been a hot and mostly dry day. A few pop-up storms that developed earlier on radar have faded. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s tonight, under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

Wednesday will include a small chance of a stray shower or storm during the afternoon hours. Widespread rain is not expected. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s during the afternoon hours.

Thursday through the weekend looks dry. Skies will remain mostly sunny for the rest of the week and the weekend. Humidity will drop a bit, as lower dewpoints move into the region.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather