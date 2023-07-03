Dr. Warrick passes on the torch to new President of Stillman College

Dr. Cynthia Warrick’s time as president of Stillman College came to a close on Friday. Dr. Warrick announced her retirement in September. We sat down with the college president on her last day on the job. She shared how much the liberal arts college has changed since she first stepped onto campus six years ago.

“Basically, everyone in the community felt Stillman was closing,” said Warrick. “When I would meet with people, they would ask, ‘how long are you going to be here?’ We are not throwing good money after bad. So, it was pretty dire.”

During her time as president, Dr. Warrick has worked hard to resolve the college’s financial challenges.

“Now we are pretty much debt free,” said Warrick.” Enrollment is looking good for the fall, even after the pandemic. We did take a hit there. Now it looks like we will have a big freshman and transfer class and we are getting grants left and right to develop services for our students.”

From upgrading technology on campus to renovating older buildings on campus, it is the students who make Dr. Warrick smile as she reflects on her time as the seventh president of Stillman College.

“I think what we have been able to do is create such a positive environment where students are here and they realize they can learn, and they are doing great work,” said Warrick. “We had more honor students this year than in any in the history of the college.”

And speaking of history, Dr. Warrick is the first female president at Stillman College and she is passing the torch to another female president, Dr. Yolanda Page.

“Oh I am excited about that,” said Warrick. “Yes. Because you know it is not an easy job and certainly many times it is a thankless job. But this is a great community and Tuscaloosa has been really good to me. I know they will be equally good to Dr. Page.”

Even though she is retiring Dr. Warrick tells WVUA 23 News that she is not done making a difference. She plans to stay involved in the restoration of Winsborough Hall.

“Historic preservation is an area of expertise of mine,” said Warrick. “So, I think continuing to see that project through will make everybody and me very happy.”

-kn