Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty honored for his approach to the COVID-19 virus

By: WVUA23 Student News Reporter Rachel Nadeau

The City of Tuscaloosa City Council honored Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty on Tuesday for his 25 years of service.

Peramsetty was recognized for his front-line response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Walt Maddox declared March 28 “Ramesh Peramsetty Day” in the city of Tuscaloosa.

“We all remember his dedication and the way he shared information during COVID and that helped a lot of us, including myself, understand what we were dealing with, being in brand-new territory. I will always appreciate his wise council,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

Peramsetty is the founder and medical director of the medical offices under the Crimson Care Network, including Alabama Family Medical Care, Crimson Care and Crimson Village.

“This is a great feeling that for the hard work, people are recognized and appreciated. That always give you a pat on your back and encourages you to continue doing more to take care of the community,” Peramsetty said.

Peramsetty has extensive training and experience in Urgent Care, Primary Care, Senior Living, Medical Spa Treatment, and Bariatric Medicine.