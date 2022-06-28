Dozens protest Roe v. Wade decision Monday in Tuscaloosa

Dozens of Tuscaloosans on Monday joined in on the mass wave of protests happening around the nation after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal protections for abortion last week.

The event happened Monday at 5 p.m. in front of the Federal Building in downtown Tuscaloosa, and many of those in attendance were holding signs decrying the decision.

“It was really difficult and I felt helpless so I decided to do what little I can,” said Bridgette Anderson, who organized the protest.

Abortion is a private decision that should be between a patient and their doctor, some attendees said, and many people who get an abortion do so because their life is in danger.

Attendee Lesleigh Murphy said she knows what the fallout of such a traumatic choice looks like, because she watched it happen.

“I had a friend in high school who was very close to me,” Murphy said. “At the age of 14 she was raped and became pregnant. Luckily, she had access to an abortion. I just can’t fathom what her life would have been like if she had to give birth. It’s just not right.”