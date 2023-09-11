Dozens of remote Moroccan villages struggle in aftermath of devastating earthquake

People walk through the wreckage caused by the earthquake, in the town of Amizmiz, near Marrakech, Morocco, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they mourned victims of the nation’s strongest earthquake in more than a century and sought to rescue survivors while soldiers and aid workers raced to reach ruined mountain villages. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

The Associated Press

TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco (AP) – The toll of the massive earthquake that devastated Morocco can be seen in dozens of remote villages across the North African county’s disaster zone.

In the village of Tafeghaghte, for instance, more than half of the 160 inhabitants are thought to have died. With most of the community flattened, survivors worked Monday to clear debris, recover the dead and steer the living away from buildings teetering on the edge of collapse.

The villagers toiled in a scene of horror: The air was filled with the stench of dead cattle. Other animals remained trapped in debris. Bloody bandages were strewn around the streets.

