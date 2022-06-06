Downtown Tuscaloosa event center coming closer to fruition

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Mikayla Mosteller

The city of Tuscaloosa is taking the next steps toward designing and building an event center downtown, and on Thursday Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox offered a look at what that process might entail.

Maddox met with city and local business leaders for a discussion on the proposed event center, which is part of Maddox’s Elevate Tuscaloosa plan.

Items up for discussion during the meeting included area parking, restaurants, the size of the proposed center and public safety.

Maddox said the event center will be a big boon for Tuscaloosa.

“The goal is obviously creating economic development and creating jobs for the community,” Maddox said. “We know Tuscaloosa’s been a destination place, especially since the rapid increase in the enrollment at the (University of Alabama), taking advantage of that and all the alumni who will come back and using that as a way to create jobs and create our own growth in our economy.”

The event center proposal will go to the Tuscaloosa City Council in August or September.