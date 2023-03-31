Downtown Northport apartment gets a new look

If you have driven through downtown Northport any time recently chances are you’ve seen Banks Compton.



He has been painting a mural on the side of an apartment complex along Main Avenue.

The mural features an Alabama landscape that includes bunnies and passion fruit flowers.

Banks tells WVUA23 he started painting the mural on Monday and the reaction from the community has been great.

“I have had a lot of positive response to people who are really excited to see art coming to their neighborhood, “said Compton.

Banks was recently in town painting a mural for Alabama Once Credit Union.

Banks has painted murals all over Alabama and in five states.