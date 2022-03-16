Double murder suspect arraigned in court

TUSCALOOSA – Tyrese Bell, age 19, appeared for his arraignment hearing Wednesday, March 16.

Court documents show Bell was the driver of the vehicle involved in the drive by shooting that killed 25-year-old Marcus Winston and 2-year-old Ashton Jones. Bell and a juvenile suspect are charged with the two murders.

Judge Joanne Jannik did not lower Bell’s bond, citing the defendant’s previous criminal record. In 2021, Bell served time for four counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle back in 2020. For this case, he will remain in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on the $3,000,000.00 bond.

Repeat violent offenders cause extreme frustrations to our local branches of government. WVUA 23 spoke with Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb to get his take on the issue.

“I don’t want to speak to a particular crime,” Webb said. “But, let me say this. This is why are so tough on people when they commit a crime and there is a gun present. We want to send a message. We don’t want anyone committing any crimes, especially not when a gun is present. We don’t want to have to wait until someone has been shot, someone has been killed, or someone has been hurt until we say ‘hey, this is not going to happen here in Tuscaloosa County.'”

Webb also said he feels some juvenile crime could be prevented at home. “Parents need to step up and know where their children are and what they are doing,” Webb said.