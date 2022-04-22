Dora gets grant for sewage system pump station repair

The city of Dora in Walker County is getting help from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the state of Alabama to replace a sewage system pump station.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the $170,000 grant Friday.

“For more than 50 years the Appalachian Regional Commission has been assisting small cities and rural communities in the region address major issues and accomplish specific projects, like this needed upgrade in Dora,” Ivey said in a statement. “I appreciate this agency’s investments in Alabama and its ability to improve lives.”

The new pump station will replace a decades-old model that’s not near as efficient as a brand-new one, as well as some sewer lines and manholes.

Pump stations help move sewage from sewage lines to a sewage treatment plant.

Dora city officials said the new pump station will improve sewer system operation for homes and businesses, as well as at Dora High School.

The city is matching the grant and has pledged $170,000 in local funds for the project.