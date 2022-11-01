Don’t toss that pumpkin. Instead, donate or offer it up for wildlife

The Associated Press

Halloween pumpkins don’t have to end up in a landfill.

Before throwing that jack-o’-lantern into the trash, consider ways to make them even more useful.

Adding pumpkins to a compost pile can be beneficial to next year’s garden.

First, any remaining seeds have to be removed, and decorative material such as glitter, paint, stickers and candle wax must be cut off.

Pumpkins also can be donated to community gardens’ compost piles.

Farms, animal sanctuaries and even zoos also accept pumpkins to feed their animals.

Backyard wildlife enjoy pumpkins as well.

Leftover pumpkin seeds also are a tasty treat for a host of birds.

11/1/2022 3:16:02 PM (GMT -5:00)