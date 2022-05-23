Donations roll in to save Greene County ambulance service

The Greene County Emergency Medical Service is getting help from its compatriots after a brush with insolvency and a potential shutdown last week.

The Greene County EMS Board of Directors held a meeting last week to discuss potential sources of financial aid for the county’s emergency medical service. As reported on Facebook by the Greene County Independent, the meeting did not identify any immediate solutions for funding.

But temporary funding, at least, is coming in.

On Friday, the organization received a $15,000 donation from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and $10,000 from the T.S. Police Support League.

T.S. Police Support League President Shelia H. Smith said the league is always doing what it can to support the county’s much-needed ambulance service.

“We have donated $10000 in cash as well as $105,000 to renovate an ambulance,” Smith said Friday in a statement. “(This) gift extends our commitment to supporting the health care needs of Greene County’s citizens.”

Support League Secretary and Treasurer J.W. McFarland Jr. said Greene County’s bingo operations are to thank for the money.

“Without electronic bingo funds provided by Constitutional Amendment 743 and the opportunity to serve afforded us by Greene County Sheriff Joe Benison, gifts like these would not be possible,” McFarland said in a statement.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of funds provided to the county by bingo halls. Currently, Greene County EMS is not given any portion of those funds automatically.

Last week, Greene County EMS Board Chair Joe Powell told WVUA 23 that the organization will make payroll despite its monetary struggles.

READ MORE: