Donald Trump’s testimony is set Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial as judge says daughter also must testify

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in New York. Trump is making a rare, voluntary trip to court in New York for the start of a civil trial in a lawsuit that already has resulted in a judge ruling that he committed fraud in his business dealings. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Former President Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 in the civil business fraud case against him, following testimony from his three eldest children.

State lawyers disclosed the schedule in court Friday, when the judge ruled that the former president’s daughter Ivanka also must take the stand.

It was already expected that the ex-president and sons Donald Jr. and Eric would testify. But the timing became clear Friday.

The schedule sets up a blockbuster stretch of the trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit.

She alleges that the former president overstated his wealth for years on financial statements. The ex-president denies any wrongdoing.

10/27/2023 1:16:45 PM (GMT -5:00)