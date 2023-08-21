Donald Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Associated Press

Donald Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys. It also bars Trump from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case – including on social media.

He is also prohibited from communicating “in any way, directly or indirectly” about the facts of the case with any co-defendant or witness, except through attorneys. It’s the fourth criminal case against the former president, who is campaigning to reclaim the White House in 2024.

8/21/2023 3:41:55 PM (GMT -5:00)