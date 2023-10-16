Domestic Violence Awareness Month highlights how help is available

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one local agency is shining a spotlight on this issue that impacts 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men.

The staff at Turning Point of West Alabama say domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior toward a spouse or anyone in a household. Some common signs someone on the outside could notice include unexplainable injuries, isolation or sudden outbursts.

But abuse comes in many forms: financial, emotional or psychological abuse won’t cause bruises but can be just as devastating.



“It takes a lot of courage to get out of these situations,” said Jessica Fair with Turning Point. “And once you find that courage and you find the ability to really reach out, call us. Use the people you have around you and your support system. A lot of people don’t necessarily have a support system, but organizations like turning point we want to become your support system.”

If you or someone you know needs help escaping an abusive situation, call Turning Point. The number is 205-758-0808. Their helpline is available 24/7.

