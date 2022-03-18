Domestic dispute turns deadly

TUSCALOOSA – Jonathan Peebles, age 38, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following a deadly shooting involving his 27-year-old girlfriend.

Tuscaloosa Police was dispatched Thursday evening to the 3500 block of McKenzie Avenue, which is in the McKenzie Courts housing project.

Captain Jack Kennedy, of Tuscaloosa’s Violent Crime Unit, said police arrived on scene shortly after 11pm and the found female victim already dead. Her boyfriend, Jonathan Lawayne Peebles, age 38, was taken into custody.

According to Captain Kennedy, the victim and the suspect were dating each other.

The Violent Crimes Unit was called out to assume the investigation. After processing the scene, collecting evidence, and speaking with witnesses, Peebles was charged with manslaughter and booked into the county jail. His bond will be set by the courts.