Dolphins, humans both benefit from fishing collaboration

A fishing community in southern Brazil has an unusual ally: wild dolphins.

Accounts of people and dolphins working together to hunt fish go back millennia, from the time of the Roman Empire near what is now southern France to 19th century Queensland, Australia.

But while historians have recounted the human point of view, it’s been impossible to confirm how the dolphins have benefited – or if they’ve been taken advantage of.

The nets startle the fish, which break into smaller schools that are easier for dolphins to hunt.

The research was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

1/30/2023 2:55:46 PM (GMT -6:00)