Dolphins add more weapons for Tua

NFL

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks, including a first-and-second round pick. Miami continues to build its offense around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under new head coach Mike McDaniel. On Tuesday, the Dolphins signed veteran tackle Terron Armstead and previously signed running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, as well as receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Hill agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history. The deal surpasses what the Las Vegas Raiders gave Davante Adams last week, which was a five-year contract at $28.5 million per season. In six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill had four 1,000 yard seasons, 67 touchdowns, earned three All-Pro honors, and was apart of its Super Bowl LIV victory.

Miami adds more depth to its receiving room for Tagovailoa going into his third season. Tagovailoa threw for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year. The Dolphins are 13-8 when he starts at quarterback.

The Dolphins also add more speed to its receiving room, which already features Jaylen Waddle. In his rookie season, Waddle played in 16 games, had 104 receptions for 1,015 yards with six touchdowns. Hill is regarded as the fastest player in the NFL, in 2016 on a 27-yard kickoff return, Hill reached a top speed of 23.24 miles per hour, the fastest time ever recorded. In week 12 against the Carolina Panthers, Waddle reached a top speed of 21.8 miles per hour on a 57-yard reception. So, good-luck to any defensive back trying to catch either of them.