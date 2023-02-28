DOJ sues La. company over cancer risk to minority community

lawsuit

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal officials are suing a Louisiana chemical maker, alleging that it presented an unacceptable cancer risk to the nearby majority-Black community and demanding cuts in toxic emissions.

The lawsuit Tuesday accuses Denka Performance Elastomer, which makes synthetic rubber, of emitting the carcinogen chloroprene in such high concentrations that it poses an unacceptable cancer risk.

Children are particularly vulnerable. There’s an elementary school a half-mile from the plant.

Denka did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The plant has reduced its emissions over time, but the Justice Department said the plant still represents a substantial danger to public health.

