Dog Show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

FILE - River, a German shepherd, competes for best in show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. To the casual viewer, competing at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show might look as simple as getting a dog, grooming it and leading it around a ring. But there's a lot more to getting to and exhibiting in the United States' most prestigious canine event. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – To the casual viewer, competing at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show might look as simple as getting a dog, grooming it and leading it around a ring.

But there’s a lot more to getting to and exhibiting in the United States’ most prestigious canine event.

The 147th annual show starts Saturday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

More than 2,500 dogs from 210 different breeds and varieties signed up to vie for the best in show trophy that gets awarded Tuesday night.

Contestants range from tiny Chihuahuas to long-legged Irish wolfhounds.

