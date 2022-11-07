Dog seen carrying severed arm; decapitated body later found

JACKSON, Miss (AP) – Police in Mississippi’s capital city say they discovered a decapitated body after they got a call about a dog carrying a severed human arm.

Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn says the body was discovered Saturday in Jackson in an abandoned house in the woods.

The arm was recovered on a street near the abandoned house but Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart told WAPT-TV the head hadn’t been located as of Monday morning.

The coroner says the victim appeared to be male. Hearn told the news station that this case is Jackson’s 117th homicide of the year.

