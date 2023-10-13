Does Alabama have the best cornerback duo in college football?

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) celebrates against Texas A&M at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter, Sutton Smith

Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have locked down opposing receivers this season for the Crimson Tide.

Pre-season, McKinstry received all the attention between the two, touted as one of College Football’s best corners heading into the season. ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranked McKinstry as the number eight overall player and number one overall cornerback in the 2024 NFL draft rankings.

McKinstry has lived up to the hype, recording 17 tackles (14 solo) and four pass deflections. McKinstry has allowed 11 catches on 21 attempts for 121 yards and one touchdown. The opposing quarterback passer rating (out of 158.3) against McKinstry is 85.6.

Last season, McKinstry allowed 37 catches on 80 attempts for 352 yards and one touchdown. McKinstry recorded one interception last season and opposing quarterbacks passer ratings against McKinstry was 57.9.

Compared to last year, McKinstry has started slower, but his talent and capability can’t be denied. His ability to return punts on special teams also raises his value to Alabama and future NFL suitors.

Terrion Arnold has been the real deal and a staple in the Alabama secondary. Although a starter last season, Arnold dramatically improved over the 2023 off-season.

In 2022, Arnold recorded 45 tackles (34 solo), eight pass deflections, one interception and one fumble recovery. This season, Arnold has recorded 31 tackles (13 solo), six pass deflections and one interception.

Arnold was recruited to Alabama as a safety but made the switch to cornerback his freshman season.

Alabama defensive backs coach, Travaris Robinson told SEC Networks Cole Cubelic he has high expectations for Arnold.

“He will be the best corner in America one day,” Robinson said.

High praise from Arnold’s position coach especially with McKinstry manning the other side of the field from Arnold.

Challenges still lay ahead of the duo especially playing in the SEC. Quarterbacks remaining on the Alabama schedule this season include Arkansas’s KJ Jefferson, Tennessee’s Joe Milton III, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Kentucky’s Devin Leary.

McKinstry and Arnold will certainly be tested, but if the first half of the 2023 season tells us anything, they’ll be more than ready.

The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.