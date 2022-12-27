Do you have what it takes to be part of the Druid City Derby?

Druid City Derby, Tuscaloosa’s premier roller derby league, is holding its annual open recruitment nights on Monday January 9, 2023, and Wednesday January 11, 2023, 7pm to 8:30pm at Super Skate located on McFarland Blvd East. Recruitment is open to adults 18+ for both skating and non-skating roles and children of all genders ages 10 to 17.

No skating skills are necessary and the event is free to attend. Skates will be available to rent for $5. Personal safety gear recommended if participants have it, and limited loaner safety gear will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Recruitment consists of learning the basics of skating, demonstrations of game play, meeting the team and asking questions. Non-skating official (NSO) roles are also available and no skating is required to inquire about becoming an NSO for the team.

This event is for both Women’s Flat Track Derby and Junior Roller Derby teams. Druid City Derby established its junior team, the Druid City Daredevils, in June of 2022 and is excited to expand and grow the team in the new year. The Daredevils are open to children and teens of all genders ages 10 to 17 and will participate in recruitment in conjunction with adults.

Druid City Derby (DCD) returned for its first home bout since 2019 in July of 2022 and is coming off a winning 2022 season with an exciting 2023 on the way. Druid City Daredevils participated in several mashups and held their first home scrimmage in October 2022.

Druid City Derby provides a safe and inclusive space for both adults and children in an athletic setting which provides bi-weekly practice and training for skaters at every skill level.

Druid City Derby adheres to all rules and regulations set forth by Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) and Junior Roller Derby Association (JRDA). These governing bodies set standards for rules, seasons, and safety, and determine guidelines for the athletic competitions of member leagues.

For more information about Druid City Derby, please visit druidcityderby.com. The most up-to-date event and team information can also be found by following Druid City Derby on Facebook and Instagram. Interested participants are invited to attend one or both nights and can let the team know they plan on attending

by replying to our public Facebook event for January 9 or January 11.