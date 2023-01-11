Divisive influencer Tate loses appeal against asset seizures

Andrew Tate, center, and his brother Tristan, leave after appearing at the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2023. The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate arrived at a court in Romania in handcuffs on Tuesday morning to appeal a judge's earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

The Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) – A court in Romania’s capital Bucharest has ruled against an appeal by the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate who challenged asset seizures by prosecutors who are investigating him on charges of being part of an organized crime group and human trafficking, an official said Wednesday.

Tate, 36, was initially detained on Dec. 29. in Bucharest along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, all of whom lost an appeal Tuesday to be released from detention.

In a separate hearing Wednesday at the Bucharest Tribunal Tate lost an appeal challenging assets seized by prosecutors in the case.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/11/2023 3:48:43 PM (GMT -6:00)