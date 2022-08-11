‘Disturbing’: Experts troubled by Canada’s euthanasia laws

TORONTO (AP) – Canada arguably has the world’s most permissive euthanasia rules, but human rights advocates say those regulations devalue the lives of disabled people.

They say the regulations also are prompting doctors and health workers to suggest the procedure to those who might not otherwise consider it.

Families say that has led to disturbing conversations and controversial deaths.

The current law allows people with serious disabilities to choose to be killed in the absence of any other medical issue.

Next year, Canada is set to allow people to be killed exclusively for mental health reasons. Some critics say the system warrants further scrutiny.

