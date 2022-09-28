District River Park officially opens

TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa’s riverfront has a new staple as the new River District Park next to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is now open.

The park, funded by Elevate Tuscaloosa, officially opened Friday.

“When we passed Elevate Tuscaloosa we said we did it to take this community to the next level in the decade to come. We are delivering on that promise” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

The park offers scenic views of the Black Warrior River alongside seating areas and parking.

Bob Krupp and his wife got a firsthand look at the new park on Tuesday after evacuating Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.

“We traveled to Tuscaloosa, we left southwest Florida because we knew the storm was coming,” Krupp said. “We discovered this really nice park that’s here and we are enjoying the weather and the view.”

River District Park will serve as a gateway to the Western Riverwalk that begins construction next year as well as the Saban Center.

You may want to visit here after the sun goes down too. When the sun goes down, the lights all around the park give it an entirely different look.

There will be a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.