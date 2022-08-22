District attorney’s office requests funding for more attorneys

Sixteen attorneys are no longer enough for the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office these days.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said he’s requested funding from the Tuscaloosa County Commission so he can hire more because the attorneys he does have can’t handle the number of cases they’re facing.

“Every year, we are fighting to try to cobble together resources, whether from court costs, program fees and from local entities like the (Tuscaloosa) County Commission to make it through any given year,” Webb said.

Four more attorneys would help reduce the workload, he said.

“Right now, the felony lawyers in our office have over 500 felony cases apiece,” he said. “We’ve done a fantastic job with the resources we have. We never say no, we always say yes, but there is a limit on what that number of people can accomplish.”

Webb said there are about 4,000 felony cases pending in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court.

Webb said he’s asked the cities of Northport and Tuscaloosa for additional funding.

“This is the first year we’ve asked for money from Northport,” Webb said. “We got $30,000 from them, which is good because that’s what we asked for based on their proportion of crime.”

Meanwhile, Webb said, he requested $200,000 from Tuscaloosa.

“I don’t know if there will be anything coming from (Tuscaloosa) because we’ve not been successful in the past, but hopefully things will change this year,” he said.

His requests to Tuscaloosa and the Tuscaloosa County Commission have not yet been answered, Webb said.