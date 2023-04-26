Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation’

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Disney is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district, alleging Wednesday that the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

The suit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by DeSantis voted to void a deal that placed theme park design and construction decisions in the company’s hands.

The DeSantis board said Disney’s move to retain control over their property was effectively unlawful and performed without proper public notice.

