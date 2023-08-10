Disney boosting prices for ad-free Disney+, vows password sharing crackdown

disney+

The Associated Press

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year.

The increases will raise the monthly cost of ad-free Disney+ by $3, or roughly 27%, to almost $14, and of ad-free Hulu by 20% to $18. Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter but said it shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row.

Disney is in the middle of a “strategic reorganization″ aimed at saving $5.5 billion across the company.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/10/2023 12:32:39 PM (GMT -5:00)