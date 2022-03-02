Disabilities Awareness Month offers visibility for the often-invisible

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Valarie Bracken

March is National Disability Awareness Month, and Eagles’ Wings of Tuscaloosa is one of the many local organizations working toward ensuring local people with disabilities can have lives that are fulfilling and fun-filled.

The organization, located in Coker, teaches those with disabilities life skills, gets them involved in the community, assists them in getting jobs and offers days filled with activities. They offer day habilitation and residential services, meaning families can ensure their loved ones live on their own in an environment in which they’ll thrive.

Their newest on-site house opened in December. Now, they have two residential homes alongside their multipurpose building, gift shop and commercial greenhouses.

Eagles’ Wings President and Cofounder Jerry Pike said those with disabilities deserve to be treated the same as everyone else.

“I want the community to appreciate all of our guys and appreciate their abilities, not their disabilities,” Pike said. “And we want them to recognize them in the community as being part of our community.”

Eagles’ Wings is always looking for volunteers and donations from the community. If you’re interested in donating or investing your time, call Eagles’ Wings at 205-333-7690 or click right here.