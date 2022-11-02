Diesel users growing concerned over fuel prices

By WVUA23 News Student Reporter Gracie Fusco

Gasoline prices have been rising and falling for the past year and even with the recent decrease in gas prices, they remain at a record high. While gasoline prices are higher than in previous years, diesel fuel prices are climbing even higher.

In addition to high prices, there is a concern about a possible shortage of diesel fuel, said AAA Alabama Public Relations and Marketing Director Clay Ingram.

“Crude oil, gasoline and diesel have been a little tougher to get,” Ingram said. “It’s caused our prices to go up.”

The U.S. Energy Information Administration shows the U.S. currently has about a 25-day stockpile of diesel fuel. Usually, it has a 35- to 40-day supply.

Several factors are to blame, Ingram said. One major contributor is crude oil prices, which account for more than half the retail price of gasoline and diesel.

Some U.S. refineries shut down at the start of the pandemic when fuel demand plunged.

“Anytime the refineries shut down it causes just a little bit of a hiccup in our supply chain and supplies are already a little tight around the world,” said Ingram

The transportation industry relies heavily on diesel fuel to transport products and supplies.

“The more you transport these items, the more these items end up costing because transportation costs are always passed along to the consumer,” Ingram said.

Even though the U.S. isn’t likely to run out of diesel fuel, supply is tight, meaning higher prices at the gas station and beyond.