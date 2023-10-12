Did The Rain Help? New Drought Update is Not Looking Good

Good Thursday evening! The latest drought monitor has been released today, and news isn’t what we had hoped for.

Despite rain on Wednesday, the rain amounts were not heavy enough to reduce drought conditions locally, in-fact, the drought concern has increased. A D-2 drought (severe) has been added to include portions of central Alabama. All of west Alabama is in a D-1 drought (moderate).

Rain amounts on Wednesday ranged from 0.20″ to 0.50″ along and north of the Interstate 20 corridor, with some areas receiving over 1″ south of cities of Demopolis and Clanton. While a steady soaking rain like that helps the very top layer of ground and grasses, it was not enough to soak into the water table or increase stream/river flow. Local streams and reservoirs continue to slowly decrease.

We now expect mostly rain-free weather for the next 7 to 8 days, which will quickly dry out the top layer of ground that received the rain on Wednesday.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist