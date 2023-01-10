‘Diamond,’ of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51

FILE - Diamond, left, and Silk take the podium at a rally before President Donald Trump speaks in Fayetteville, N.C., on Sept. 9, 2019. Lynette Hardaway, known by the moniker “Diamond” of the conservative political commentary duo "Diamond and Silk", has died, former President Donald Trump and the pair's official Twitter account announced Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was 51. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway of the conservative political commentary duo “Diamond and Silk” has died, according to former President Donald Trump and the pair’s official Twitter account. She was 51.

Hardaway’s cause of death hasn’t been released.

Trump called her death “totally unexpected” and “really bad news for Republicans” in a post Monday night on his Truth Social platform.

Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, rose to prominence during the 2016 presidential campaign cycle when they stumped for Trump, calling themselves his “most outspoken and loyal supporters.”

They later went on to become prominent television personalities on Fox News before landing at Newsmax.

