DHS watchdog rebuffs lawmakers on Secret Service testimony

secret service

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general has refused congressional requests for documents and staff testimony about the erasure of Secret Service communication related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the Capitol.

Inspector General Joseph Cuffari’s refusal to comply, outlined in a newly disclosed Aug. 8 letter, has angered top Democrats who have accused him of unlawfully obstructing their investigation.

Lawmakers also hinted at a potential congressional subpoena for records concerning efforts to cover up the erasure of Secret Service communications.

The erasure of the text messages has raised the prospect of lost evidence that could shed further light on then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the insurrection.

8/16/2022 4:25:11 PM (GMT -5:00)